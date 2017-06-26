The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/26/17

Obama CIA boss Leon Panetta questions Trump's credibility

Discussing Pres. Trump's attacks on Pres. Obama over Russia's election meddling, Leon Panetta says he doesn't see much credibility with the current Commander in Chief. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

CBO on Senate health care bill: 22 million more uninsured by 2026
9 hours 15 min ago
Fmr. GOP Rep: Why I changed my mind on Obamacare
3 hours 34 min ago
Trump threatens Assad, citing evidence of chemical weapons prep
3 hours 38 min ago
New details make Kushner meeting with Russian bank even weirder
4 hours 12 min ago
Sen. Brown: Senate health care bill 'morally reprehensible'
5 hours 32 min ago
FBI interviewed Carter Page at length
Keith Ellison: Trump's travel ban 'greenlighting' hate
Trump and Indian Prime Minister Modi hug it out
Matthews: If D.C. is a swamp, Trump's the swamp fox
Murphy: The Senate health care bill is no improvement

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL