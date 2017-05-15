The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/15/17

No answers from Spicer about Trump's tweet on Comey & 'tapes'

MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses the day's other big news - the White House's refusal to answer any questions about Trump's threat to James Comey about the possible existence of 'tapes.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Swalwell: Trump can't be allowed to risk lives

