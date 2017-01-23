The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/23/17

New lawsuit against Trump targets business interests

MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses a new lawsuit against the new president targeting the Trump businesses with MSNBC's Chief Business Correspondent Ali Velshi. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawsuit: Trump violated Constitution
13 hours 8 min ago
Steinem on marches: Never seen anything this contagious
3 hours 50 min ago
Planned Parenthood: Trump's anti-abortion policy 'devastating'
3 hours 59 min ago
Fmr. CIA Director: Trump engaged in ‘self-obsession’ at CIA
6 hours 36 min ago
Flynn under investigation for links to Russia
4 hours 27 min ago
How can Dems use energy from Women’s Marches?
Dan Rather isn't a fan of Trump's 'trash the press' strategy
John McCain: 'Serious mistake' to pull out from TPP
Sen. Stabenow on Women's March: It was amazing
Trump's weekend: 'The show has begun really badly'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL