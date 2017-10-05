The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/05/17

Mueller team interviews Trump dossier author

Our panel discusses the significance of Russia Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s team traveling to interview the author of the Trump dossier ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Mueller met with author of Trump dossier
4 hours 58 min ago
Trump furious at Tillerson over 'moron' comments
5 hours 31 min ago
Pro-life Rep. resigns after asking mistress to have abortion
3 hours 50 min ago
Matthews: Americans have lost faith in Trump
4 hours 34 min ago
Has Facebook grown so massive it can't be controlled?
3 hours 45 min ago
Scalise On bump stocks: ATF should decide, not Congress
7 hours 29 min ago
Poll: 2/3 of Americans think country on wrong track
4 hours 51 min ago
GOP Rep: Bill banning bump stocks 'perfectly bipartisan'
Top House Dem. calls for Pelosi to step down
Ryan: Bump Stocks 'Something We Need to Look Into'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL