The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/28/17

Michael Steele: Tom Price's pricey jet bill is hypocritical

Former RNC chairman Michael Steele says that the expensive travel tab from Trump's HHS Secy. Tom Price 'doesn't look good' especially when Republicans were budget hawks during Obama's presidency. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

White House to probe private email use
4 hours 14 min ago
GOP tax plan would massively benefit Trump family
4 hours 24 min ago
Tom Price’s private flights cost taxpayers over $1 million
4 hours 49 min ago
Sen. Murphy: GOP embrace of Roy Moore is 'abhorrent'
5 hours 3 min ago
Trump's Tax plan: a win for the rich?
6 hours 7 min ago
Matthews: Trump says he had vote to end Obamacare... Not true
NBC: Officials admit Trump was slow on Puerto Rico
The anti-corruption law that could be key to Russia probe
Twitter efforts to fight Russian accounts called ‘inadequate’
Poll: 56 percent don't think Donald Trump is fit to serve

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL