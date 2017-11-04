Meacham: under stress, Trump returns to "emotionally...

The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 11/04/17

Facing a growing Russia investigation, President Trump turns his frustrations towards his own Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his former presidential opponent Hillary Clinton. Ali Velshi is joined by former Bush 43 Chief Ethics Lawyer Richard Painter and Presidential Historian John Meacham to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

