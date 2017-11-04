The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 11/04/17

Meacham: Under stress, Trump returns to 'battle' against Clinton

Facing a growing Russia investigation, President Trump turns his frustrations towards his own Attorney General Jeff Sessions and his former opponent Hillary Clinton. Ali Velshi is joined by former Bush 43 Chief Ethics Lawyer Richard Painter and Presidential Historian John Meacham to discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

House Intel picks up speed on Russia probe
4 hours 31 min ago
Trump hints at DOJ targeting his opponent, which is illegal
5 hours 54 min ago
High stakes for Trump as he departs for first Asia trip
1 hour 16 min ago
Memo reveals details of Hillary Clinton-DNC deal
Trump blasts Bergdahl decision
6 hours 58 min ago
Is Jeff Sessions in hot water?
Page met Russian officials and told Trump campaign
Where does the Russia investigation go next?
Bergdahl will be dishonorably discharged, no jail time
Papadopoulos was more than the coffee boy

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL