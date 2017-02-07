The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/07/17

Legal experts react to Trump travel ban oral arguments

MSNBC's Brian Williams talks to Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz and ACLU attorney Lee Gelernt about what we learned after the oral arguments in the Trump travel ban case. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

McConnell silences Warren on Sessions with obscure Senate rule
3 hours 25 min ago
What can Betsy DeVos do to American schools?
4 hours 42 min ago
McCain: Travel ban rollout ‘out-of-the-blue explosion’
7 hours 11 min ago
Chris: The President is responsible for what happens
5 hours 57 min ago
Sen. Klobuchar on travel ban: It's not just seven countries
5 hours 43 min ago
The White House’s credibility questions
Betsy DeVos confirmed as Education Secretary
Rep. Waters: Trump 'leading himself to impeachment'
Maddow: Trump loses first legal round on travel ban
Obama enjoys post-presidency kiteboarding session

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL