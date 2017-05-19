The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/19/17

Leaks in the Trump White House 'go to the very top'

MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses incredibly sensitive nature of the leaks we're now reading in reports about the inner workings of the Trump White House with our political panel. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Comey agrees to testify in open Senate hearing
6 hours 50 min ago
NYT: Trump told Russians firing 'nut job' Comey eased pressure on probe
9 hours 34 min ago
Chris Matthews: Potential for a Trump catastrophe
5 hours 36 min ago
McClatchy: Congress told Russia probe now includes poss. cover-up
8 hours 56 min ago
Debate prep video shows Hillary practicing how to avoid Trump hug
4 hours 51 min ago
Sen. Warner: 'Outrageous' that Trump called Comey a 'nut job'
Rep. Ted Lieu: Trump obstructed justice
How Trump described Muslims on the trail
GOP Rep: Some things about Trump admin. ‘give me pause’
Joe reveals call with Pres. Trump over inauguration crowd

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL