The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/25/17

Korea expert: War could mean hundreds of millions of casualities

Korea expert Gordon Chang says one of the possible - but not probable - scenarios if war breaks out between the U.S. and North Korea is a cascading conflict that could become World War III. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Jane Fonda & Gloria Steinem discuss sexism, Weinstein and Trump
3 hours 18 min ago
Warren reacts to bill that's 'giant wet kiss to Wall Street'
3 hours 21 min ago
Report: Trump campaign firm reached out to WikiLeaks
4 hours 8 min ago
Senate committee splits as Trump behavior warrants scrutiny
2 hours 28 min ago
How conservative media, White House created a Clinton 'scandal'
3 hours 23 min ago
Ron Reagan: Trump is a 'deeply damaged human being'
Barney Frank: Trump broke promise to rein in Wall Street
Fact-checking the Trump-Russia dossier funding
After Flake-Corker fallout, what's next for divided GOP?
Talks between Trump and North Korea breaking down

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL