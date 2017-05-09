The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/09/17

Jeremy Bash on Comey firing: Trump is attacking the rule of law

Joining MSNBC's Brian Williams to discuss the firing of FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Chief of Staff Jeremy Bash issues a warning about what the firing of Comey really means. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

