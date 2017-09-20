The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/20/17

Iran's leader calls Trump a 'rogue newcomer' in U.N. speech

After Pres. Trump referred to the Iran nuclear deal as an embarrassment at the U.N., Iran's leader responded with some sharp words of his own and appeared to blast Trump for 'hateful rhetoric.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Newly revealed Russia interactions at top of Trump's campaign
3 hours 18 min ago
Manafort working against US policy in Iraq
3 hours 48 min ago
NYT: Mueller requests docs from White House on Trump
6 hours 38 min ago
WaPo: Manafort offered briefings to Kremlin linked billionaire
6 hours 33 min ago
Trump cabinet member under fire for $25,000 jet charter
4 hours 52 min ago
Brokaw: Price's jet is 'outrageous example of arrogance'
4 hours 47 min ago
Kaine: GOP health plan is 'smokescreen' for Medicaid cuts
5 hours 20 min ago
Kasich on Obamacare: It’s flawed but we should fix it
100% of Puerto Rico without power after Maria
Cassidy responds to Kimmel, says bill meets his 'test'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL