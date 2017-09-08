The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/08/17

Hurricane Irma again a Category 5 storm as it targets Florida

With just hours before Hurricane Irma is due to make landfall in the United States, the storm path is changing and it has regained more strength as it heads into warm waters. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Florida uses every available minute to prep for Irma
3 hours 32 min ago
Barbuda, destroyed by Irma, faces Jose next
4 hours 1 min ago
FEMA: Irma is going to devastate Florida
6 hours 4 min ago
Mueller turns attention to White House staff
3 hours 50 min ago
Shifting storm track raises risk in Florida
4 hours 26 min ago
The best and worst case scenario for Irma
5 hours 15 sec ago
Miami must deal with climate change 'reality'
4 hours 46 min ago
White House: Take Irma seriously, stay out of danger
6 hours 27 min ago
WaPo: Mueller wants to talk to White House aides
Trump signs disaster aid, and his deal with Dems, into law

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL