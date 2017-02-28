The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/28/17

Hugh Hewitt: Trump set himself for a big win or a big loss

MSNBC's Brian Williams speaks to conservative radio show host & MSNBC Political Analyst Hugh Hewitt who says the president will have to answer for all the promises in his speech. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DNC Chair: Trump's speech was 'Bannon on steroids with a smile'
45 min 17 sec ago
UN Amb. Haley: Trump is going to a 'president of action'
56 min 40 sec ago
Schumer on Trump admin.: 'They don't know how to govern'
1 hour 15 min ago
Chuck Todd: Trump speech was Bannon's agenda
1 hour 7 min ago
Fact checking Trump’s address to Congress
Bernie: Need 'fundamental transformation' of Dem. party
Trump: I’m open to legal status for some undocumented immigrants
Why Rand Paul is for a 'complete repeal' of Obamacare
Sen. Cardin: Navy SEAL's death is Trump's responsibility
Commerce Secretary at nexus of Trump Russian deal

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL