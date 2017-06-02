The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/02/17

How Trump's tweets on Russia are 'making a bad situation worse'

Former Watergate prosecutor Jill Wine-Banks and Criminal Defense Attorney Brian Wice discuss whether Pres. Trump can invoke executive privilege and stop James Comey from testifying. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

‘Hackers can be everywhere': Putin tells Megyn Kelly in one-on-one interview
WH weighing attempt to block Comey testimony
4 hours 23 min ago
Matthews: Trump, Putin are colluding on rhetoric
4 hours 25 min ago
Branson: Paris exit cements Trump as worst pres. in U.S. history
5 hours 29 min ago
Did Trump leave Paris Accord to stick it to elites?
3 hours 47 min ago
AP: Special Counsel expands investigation to Manafort, Sessions
Inside Trump's climate decision
New day brings new allegations and denials in Russia probe
If GOP is outraged by Griffin, why put her in ads?
Can anyone in the White House stand up to Trump?

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL