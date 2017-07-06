The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 07/06/17

House Democrat Ted Lieu agrees with Pres. Trump about one thing

House Foreign Affairs Committee Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) agrees with President Trump on at least one thing. He joins The 11th Hour guest host Ari Melber to tell us what that one thing is. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Tillerson will be Trump's only chaperone at Putin meeting
4 hours 2 min ago
Maddow to news organizations: Heads up for hoaxes
4 hours 27 min ago
Rep. Adam Schiff: Trump puts himself before the country
5 hours 19 min ago
McConnell admits GOP health bill might not get to 50 votes
2 hours 37 min ago
Rick Perry explains supply and demand, gets it wrong
4 hours 50 min ago
How are there so many shootings in Chicago?
Will Trump press Putin on 2016 election interference?
Matthews: If Trump did anything wrong, Putin knows all of it
Protesters clash with police as Trump arrives for G-20
Dems to Trump: 'Dereliction of duty' not to confront Putin

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL