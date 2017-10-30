The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/30/17

Guilty plea & two indictments from Mueller's Trump-Russia probe

Robert Mueller's Russia probe yielded its first indictments: fmr. Trump campaign boss Paul Manafort and a Manafort associate Rick Gates. A former Trump campaign adviser also pleaded guilty. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

3 former Trump campaign officials charged by special counsel
5 hours 50 min ago
Carter Page reacts to indictments, Papadopoulos plea
3 hours 34 min ago
Facebook: Russian-backed election content reached 126M
5 hours 30 min ago
Report: Trump "fuming" over Mueller probe indictments
1 hour 25 min ago
What's next for Mueller's Russia investigation?
5 hours 59 min ago
Schiff: Papadopoulos was on Senate Intel's radar
Will President Trump fire Mueller?
After Mueller indictments, Trump points to Clinton
Swalwell: Ex-Trump adviser only told FBI truth once confronted
Manafort, Gates indicted for conspiracy, money laundering

