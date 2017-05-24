The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/24/17

GOP Senator Mike Rounds defends work Trump's done so far

While Pres. Trump does not have a key legislative victory to tout after four months in office, Sen. Mike Rounds (R-SD) says Trump has accomplished quite a bit so far. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Reporter: Montana GOP candidate 'body slammed' me
3 hours 52 min ago
Sanders: CBO score on AHCA a 'disaster' for GOP
3 hours 59 min ago
CBO: GOP health care plan would leave 23M uninsured
7 hours 26 min ago
Ben Carson: Poverty is a 'state of mind'
4 hours 51 min ago
Greta: Inside my trip to Liberia
5 hours 12 min ago
Report: Russian document swayed FBI in Clinton probe
6 hours 9 min ago
Kasich: We don't want 'a wounded president'
Sen. Whitehouse: Russia 'trolled the FBI'
Trump's budget breaks these 7 campaign promises
EXCLUSIVE: Trump Org. failing to track foreign cash at hotels

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL