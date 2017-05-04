The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/04/17

GOP & Democrats deeply divided on Trump-Ryan health care bill

The Republican health care plan has cleared the House. While Republicans and the president celebrated at the White House, Democrats blasted the bill calling it 'disastrous' & 'shameful.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

