The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/25/17

Glowing orbs & a Papal visit: Viral hits from Trump's foreign...

The Internet's had a lot of fun with some of the more interesting moments since Pres. Trump's first foreign trip began. Author and former advance man Josh King joins MSNBC's Brian Williams. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Jared Kushner now under FBI scrutiny in Russia probe: officials
6 hours 22 min ago
Lieberman: FBI appointment would have looked 'terrible'
9 hours 4 min ago
What Franken said to Cruz that left him speechless
4 hours 40 min ago
Are Democrats caught in a lose-lose in Montana?
8 hours 21 min ago
Costa: Kushner is the Trump whisperer
6 hours 8 min ago
Chuck Todd: Why Gianforte's attack is dangerous
Here's what Army recruiting looks like from the inside
DOJ taking block on Trump travel ban to SCOTUS
Federal appeals court upholds block on Trump's travel ban
Trump scolds NATO allies for not paying their fair share

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL