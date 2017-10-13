The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/13/17

Gen. Barry McCaffrey: Trump could lead U.S. to war with N. Korea

Saying Pres. Trump has lost almost all credibility with the international community, including our allies, Gen. Barry McCaffrey says conflict with North Korea could come in by summer of 2018. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

