The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/16/17

Furious Trump reportedly yells at TV during Russia coverage

Trump thinks the Russia probe is targeting him in a conspiracy to possibly end his presidency according to an AP report. Shannon Pettypiece of Bloomberg News joins MSNBC's Brian Williams. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump confirms FBI probe, blames 'man who told me to fire' Comey
4 hours 58 min ago
Matthews: Trump has a very short fuse
5 hours 1 min ago
Congressman: Trump is ‘on the verge of a meltdown’
4 hours 55 min ago
Trump appoints son's wedding planner to HUD position
4 hours 17 min ago
Watergate prosecutor hits Trump for ‘picking on’ Rosenstein
6 hours 54 min ago
What are the next steps in the Russia probe?
Ex-Fla. Sen: Trump Cuba policies heading 'in the right direction'
What can Pres. Trump learn from Ted Nugent?
Trump ends 'one-sided deal' that eased tensions with Cuba
After shooting, politicians unite for baseball game

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL