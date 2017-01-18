The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/18/17

Four Trump nominees grilled on Capitol Hill

Trump's picks to be U.N. ambassador plus to head the EPA, HHS, the Commerce Department testified on Capitol Hill. MSNBC's Brian Williams and his panel share what we learned and what we didn't. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Pence: Obamacare is Trump's top priority on day one
8 hours 35 min ago
Sen. Franken: I will not vote for Betsy DeVos
4 hours 56 min ago
Patricia Arquette: Women's March 'beginning of strong activism'
5 hours 40 min ago
Price grilled about questionable stock trades
4 hours 8 min ago
The beginning of Obama’s rallying cry ‘Yes We Can’
2 days 1 hour ago
Greta: Health care is a real problem, not a political weapon
President George HW Bush, wife hospitalized
Trump 'unusually subdued' in new interview
A look back at the changing role of VP
The GOP opposition of Barack Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL