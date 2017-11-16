The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 11/16/17

Four more women allege encounters with Roy Moore

Two new reports detail four more women sharing allegations of their encounters with Roy Moore. As for Moore, his message to McConnell is 'bring it on.' Our reporter panel reacts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Is Trump on a path of despotism?
2 hours 16 min ago
GOP follows string of failures with ill-conceived tax plan
3 hours 6 min ago
More women come forward to accuse Roy Moore
2 hours 21 min ago
Democrats introduce articles of impeachment against Trump
4 hours 48 min ago
More women report Roy Moore for lurid behavior
3 hours 11 min ago
Schiff: If Sessions replaces Moore, Russia probe is in play
Watch Trump's 'Rubio moment'
Alabama Sec. of State John Merrill still supporting Moore
Ifill: Trump’s judicial picks are 'unqualified'
MIke Pence's 3 Russia defenses

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL