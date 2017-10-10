The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/10/17

Forbes editor: Trump cares about wealth ranking more than anyone

Randall Lane, who just interviewed Pres. Trump for Forbes Magazine, says the president cares more about his wealth ranking with the magazine than anyone else who's ever been on that list. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

'Profound sense of guilt' prompted exposure of Weinstein allegations: Farrow
4 hours 41 min ago
Frum describes how the GOP dam will break with Trump
3 hours 46 min ago
9 million children lose healthcare in 51 days if Congress doesn't act
7 hours 37 min ago
Abuse of power is a recurrent theme in Weinstein accusations: Farrow
4 hours 30 min ago
Nunes lunges back into Russia investigation
4 hours 21 min ago
Why won't Steve Bannon go after Ted Cruz?
Lawrence: You have never seen this before in a president
Trump presidency at 'lunge for nuclear football' stage: Sherman
NYT: Russia built American rage to influence 2016 race
WaPo: Trump's aides say his fury endangers alliances

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL