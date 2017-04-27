The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/27/17

Fmr. W.H. Lawyer Richard Painter on Russia: 'This is treason'

Former White House Attorney for the George W. Bush administration, responding to the the news on Michael Flynn, says he believes something treasonous is happening in regards to Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

