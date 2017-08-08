The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 08/08/17

Fmr. House Republican: Unclear if Trump's even leader of the GOP

After Trump's 2016 GOP competitor Jeb Bush called the first 200 days of the Trump administration 'exhausting,' former Rep. David Jolly (R-FL) says it's unclear if Trump's in charge of his party. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

