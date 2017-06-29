The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/29/17

Fmr. GOP Rep: Trump is 'small & weak,' has 'hate in his heart'

Saying he's 'looking for leadership' within the GOP, Florida Republican and former member of Congress David Jolly blasts Donald Trump for his attacks on MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Congress reacts to Trump’s ‘Morning Joe’ tweets

