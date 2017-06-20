The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/20/17

Fmr. GOP Rep.: Republicans failed to hit reset button in Georgia

Discussing the win by Republican Karen Handel over Democrat Jon Ossoff in Georgia's Special House Election, former Rep. David Jolly explains what he thinks it means for the party of Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

