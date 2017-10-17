The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/17/17

Fmr. GOP Rep on Trump Gold Star Family remarks: He lacks decency

David Jolly, a former Republican Congressman from Florida, shares the story from his time in office that underscores how - when it comes to our military - these are 'not political moments.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Oligarch: 9 of 10 chance Putin tried to collude with Trump campaign
7 hours 40 min ago
Duckworth: Trump uses gold star families as political ploys
5 hours 48 min ago
Trump confronted on his false claims about taxes
5 hours 16 min ago
Wallace: Trump invokes Kelly's son, is anything sacred?
10 hours 11 min ago
Experts say math doesn't add up on Trump tax plan
6 hours 40 min ago
Chuck: ‘Really listen to what McCain is saying’
Maddow: Putin a mortal threat to American politics
Senate subpoenas former Trump adviser Carter Page
Schmidt: McCain lit a torch for future political leaders
Trump: Ask Gen. Kelly if he got a call from Obama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL