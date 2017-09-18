The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/18/17

Fmr. federal lawyer: Mueller has Team Trump where he wants them

The New York Times reports Trump White House staffers distrust each other so much they worry their fellow colleagues might be wearing a wire to record conversations for Robert Mueller. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

NYT: Prosecutors told Manafort they plan to indict him
3 hours 36 min ago
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in first UN speech
1 hour 49 min ago
Dems prep for another fight to defend Obamacare from GOP
2 hours 56 min ago
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
3 hours 6 min ago
Matthews: Trump has lowered the bar for decency
4 hours 41 min ago
Where did Trump’s leftover inauguration money go?
Schatz: Latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is worst yet
Did Kushner’s data help select Facebook targets for Russians?
Trump’s political identity crisis goes global
Trump to campaign for Luther Strange in Alabama

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL