The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/12/17

Fmr. FBI Special Agent: 'We've already been attacked' by Russia

Yale Law associate dean and former FBI Special Agent Asha Rangappa says the President needs to stand up and listen to those cautioning him on Russia because 'we've already been attacked.' ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Trump considering firing Mueller
2 hours 16 min ago
Can Sessions explain Trump admin removal of US attorneys?
2 hours 36 min ago
Bush attorney: Mueller attacks ‘absolutely despicable’
4 hours 19 min ago
Trump biographer: I was threatened with made-up tapes too
1 hour 52 min ago
Schiff: Trump is afraid of Mueller and his independence
4 hours 36 min ago
Widespread protests against government corruption in Russia
Matthews: This country is in for some tough arguments
Chris Hayes explains the ‘shameless’ McConnell doctrine
GOP drafting secret health care bill
Franken: They've intercepted contacts with Kislyak

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL