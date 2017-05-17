The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/17/17

Fmr. Dem Congresswoman: Republicans' work is not done

Calling for a special commission, former Democratic Rep. Donna Edwards of Maryland says Republicans and Democrats in Congress still have a responsibility with their Russia investigations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

DOJ appoints special counsel to take over Russia probe
5 hours 20 min ago
Maxine Waters: All Trump probes must continue
4 hours 1 min ago
Chris Matthews: The President has a tail on him
4 hours 21 min ago
Fmr. DOJ employees say Mueller a good choice to lead probe
6 hours 13 min ago
GOP Rep: Russia coverage getting in way of Trump’s agenda
6 hours 52 min ago
Why is Trump still protecting Michael Flynn?
7 hours 30 min ago
King: Comey had ‘obligation’ to report details of Trump meeting
Joe to Republicans: 'Donald Trump is not worth it'
Warner: 'Very curious' that WH is asking media to withhold info
Rep. Al Green calls for Trump to be impeached

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL