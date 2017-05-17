The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/17/17
Fmr. Dem Congresswoman: Republicans' work is not done
Calling for a special commission, former Democratic Rep. Donna Edwards of Maryland says Republicans and Democrats in Congress still have a responsibility with their Russia investigations. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Fmr. Dem Congresswoman: Republicans' work...
Fmr. GOP Congressman: 'Donald Trump is done'
Jeremy Bash: Mueller is now U.S. atty. for...
What will Russia probe Special Counsel...
Rep. Jackie Speier: If there's obstruction...
Sen. Manchin on Comey memo: Senators all...
Watergate prosecutor: Well on our way to...
Lawmakers on Comey memo: Trump may have...
Fmr. Ambassador McFaul: It appears Trump ...
No answers from Spicer about Trump's tweet...
FLASHBACK: Candidate Trump blasted Clinton...
Candidate Trump bashed Clinton's handing...
Trump reportedly shared secrets with Russians
Watch Sean Spicer Defend Trump's Tweets
Trump's threat to Comey of 'tapes' draws...
Fmr. DNI Clapper clarifies White House...
Trump won't say if he's bugged the White...
White House pressed on whether its staff...
White House & FBI at odds over support...
Trump reportedly asked for Comey's loyalty...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
The 11th Hour with Brian Williams
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Fmr. Dem Congresswoman: Republicans' work...
Fmr. GOP Congressman: 'Donald Trump is done'
Jeremy Bash: Mueller is now U.S. atty. for...
What will Russia probe Special Counsel...
FBI vet: Mueller is 'America first' unlike...
Secret GOP audio in 2016: 'I think Putin...
NYT: Trump knew Flynn was under...
Top GOPer speculates about Putin paying Trump
Trump team knew of Flynn investigation: NYT
Special counsel suits Trump-Russia probe well
Mueller reputation helps Trump-Russia probe
Schiff confident in Special Counsel Mueller
Former DOJ Employees Say Mueller Good...
Curbelo Applauds Trump Admin For...
DOJ Appoints Special Counsel to Take Over...
Schiff on Comey memo: We need ‘hard evidence’
Law professor: This is thin soup for a...
Watch the 5-month timeline of Donald Trump...
Joe to Republicans: ‘Donald Trump is not...
Mika: This is a ‘defining moment’ in the...
Politics
Top GOPer speculates about Putin paying Trump
GOP Rep. Lance: I can be a check on Trump
Sen. Wyden: 'This is a pretty grim situation'
Subpoena issued regarding Trump associate
FLASHBACK: Candidate Trump blasted Clinton...
Candidate Trump bashed Clinton's handing...
Playing the fake news card! (With friends)
Fmr. DNI Clapper clarifies White House...
Swalwell: Sessions obviously not recused
DoJ mum on if Sessions is recused on Manafort
Carter Page: I regularly briefed CIA, FBI
Carter Page responds to Comey firing
New FBI director McCabe has serious conflict
Rep. Jackie Speier: Comey firing is a...
Fmr. DOJ Spox: WH trampling on FBI's...
Jeremy Bash: Trump is attacking the rule...
Comey firing complicates Trump-Russia probe
Comey firing an attack on DOJ independence
Trump uses Comey mistakes as cover for firing
History offers glaring precedent for Trump
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Schiff on Comey memo: We need ‘hard evidence’
Law professor: This is thin soup for a...
Watch the 5-month timeline of Donald Trump...
Did Trump try to influence the Flynn FBI...
Joe to Republicans: ‘Donald Trump is not...
Mika: This is a ‘defining moment’ in the...
Will GOP stand up to White House on Russia?
Are U.S. allies under growing strain?
Joe to Paul Ryan: ‘It’s not enough to...
WAPO: Trump shared top secret info with...
Do as I say, not as I do
Will President Trump end White House press...
The search for the next FBI director
Cyber-attack wreaks worldwide havoc
Mika: ‘Our institutions are under assault’
Joe: ‘This is a constitutional crisis’
Sen. Dick Durbin: ‘President Trump is...
Morning Joe in 90 seconds
Joe: The fish rots from the head
Mika Brzezinski on the WH spectacle: ‘It’s...
Rachel Maddow
Mueller reputation helps Trump-Russia probe
Special counsel suits Trump-Russia probe well
Trump team knew of Flynn investigation: NYT
Schiff confident in Special Counsel Mueller
Exclusive: Subpoena in Trump associate probe
Comey memo: Trump asked for end to probe: NYT
Subpoena issued regarding Trump associate
Comey memo habit puts Trump in tough spot
Republicans not moved to action on Trump
Key FBI tool under Comey: note taking
Trump leak to Russians violates protocol
WaPo: Trump shares secret info with Russians
Abrupt firing of US attorneys yet unexplained
Finance data a new tool in Trump-Russia: WSJ
Scarce precedent for Trump's reported leak
Trump violates crucial intel sharing deal
Money crimes unit to help Trump-Russia probe
Dems push for special Trump-Russia prosecutor
Trump likely making his lawyers unhappy
US attorney scores settlement in Russia case