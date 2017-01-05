The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/05/17

Fmr. CIA Director Hayden 'stunned' on Trump's intel skepticism

MSNBC's Nicolle Wallace speaks to Gen. Michael Hayden, an intelligence veteran who's served for both Republican & Democratic administrations, about Donald Trump's resistance to U.S. intelligence. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Top Russians celebrated when Trump won, intel report says
Resistance to Trump begins to grow with local roots
1 day 3 hours ago
Trump brands his newest enemy: Chuck Schumer
5 hours 7 min ago
MA Rep. won't attend Trump's inauguration
3 hours 14 min ago
Sessions busted for faking civil rights record
1 day 2 hours ago
Bernie Sanders: Attacks on Keith Ellison 'unfair and unjust'
Team Trump still struggling to get stars for inauguration
Can tension be eased between intel community, Trump?
Intelligence chiefs: Julian Assange has no credibility
Dylann Roof state trial delayed indefinitely

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL