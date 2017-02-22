The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 02/22/17

Fmr. CIA boss Panetta: I worry about 'chaotic' Trump presidency

In our special coverage, Trump: The First Month, MSNBC's Brian Williams speaks with former CIA Director and fmr. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta about the Trump presidency. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WH reverses transgender bathroom protections
3 hours 24 min ago
Michael Moore explains how to stop Donald Trump
3 hours 5 min ago
Angry town hall crowds confront GOP
3 hours 53 min ago
The good, the bad and the ugly of Trump's 1st month
4 hours 10 min ago
Mental health experts say Trump is unfit to serve
1 day 1 hour ago
Trump's trips to Florida costing taxpayers millions
Deadline arrives for Dakota Access protesters to leave
Smugglers sneaking drugs into US through legal ports
Is Steve Bannon going against the wishes of Trump?
Dem Rep: Multiple GOP won't fund 'stupid' wall

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL