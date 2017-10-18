The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/18/17

Fmr. CIA Boss Brennan: World may wonder if Trump's just reckless

For the first time, fmr. CIA Director John Brennan takes on Trump's foreign policy - issuing dire warnings on the threat of war with North Korea and Russia's involvement in the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

