The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/15/17

Fmr. Ambassador McFaul: It appears Trump 'wanted to show off'

Joining MSNBC's Brian Williams, former U.S. Ambassador to Russia, Michael McFaul, reacts to the reports that Donald Trump shared highly classified information with Russian officials. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

WaPo: Trump revealed classified info in Russia meeting
3 hours 55 min ago
WSJ: Senate Intel accessing financial data in Trump-Russia probe
3 hours 20 min ago
Trump's abrupt firing of US attorneys remains unexplained
3 hours 31 min ago
Washington Post report fuels chaos in White House
2 hours 34 min ago
Swalwell: Trump can't be allowed to risk lives
4 hours 50 min ago
McMaster on WaPo report: 'It didn't happen'
Inside the report on Trump’s intel disclosure to Russia
Trump EPA rejects ban on dangerous pesticide
Patrick Buchanan: 'No collusion at all has been proven'
Swalwell: Trump can't be allowed to risk lives

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL