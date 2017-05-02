The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/02/17

Fmr. ambassador blasts Trump for doubting Russia election hacks

Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul on why it makes him nervous that Trump again cast doubt on whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump administration makes mess spinning spending bill
3 hours 33 min ago
How Donald Trump could get fired
1 hour 49 min ago
Warren: We've got to be in this fight right now
5 hours 24 min ago
The GOP's pre-existing condition
4 hours 30 sec ago
What's on Steve Bannon's whiteboard?
3 hours 51 min ago
Can Congress whip airline industry into shape?
Manchin to Trump: Constituents will know who took ACA away
Can Democrats take back the House in 2018?
Greta: The end of our nation’s nightmare...six years later
Maddow: Trump admin. shows the art of 'failing up'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL