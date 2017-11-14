The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 11/14/17
Facing Russia questions, Sessions says he never lied under oath
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions faced down the House Judiciary Committee for the first time since new revelations about Russia & the Trump campaign came to light. Our reporter panel reacts.
Facing Russia questions, Sessions says he...
Roy Moore on sexual assault claims: I'm...
Trump returns from Asia trip with an...
Short list of bad options for GOP on Roy...
Fifth woman accuses Roy Moore of sexual...
Trump compliments Putin & blasts fmr. U.S....
Trump Jr. reveals messages with Wikileaks...
Two more GOP Senators fully denounce Roy...
Veterans Day tribute to Medal of Honor...
New details on Robert Mueller's...
Outgoing Senator looking into presidential...
New details on fmr. Trump bodyguard...
Anxiety and fear among GOP in light of Roy...
Trump's winning election night, 1 year later
Top political strategists share lessons...
Your reminder that civic duty has no...
What's next for Dems after Tuesday's big win?
Trump takes hard line on N. Korea at...
Close Trump confidant questioned by Congress
Big win for Democrats in time of Trump
Best of MSNBC
Politics
Report: Mueller team plans to question...
