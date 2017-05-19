The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 05/19/17

Eli Stokols: Trump is facing something like a soft coup d'état

Given the volume and substance of the leaks coming from the Trump White House, Wall Street Journal reporter Eli Stokols explains the checks these leaks have on Trump's presidential power. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Joe reveals call with Pres. Trump over inauguration crowd

