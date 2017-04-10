The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/10/17

Don't call it a turf war: Spicer downplays Bannon-Kushner rift

The White House continues to be plagued by reports of rival camps warring inside the West Wing. So what's really going on at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.? MSNBC's Brian Williams & his panel discuss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Student, teacher dead in 'murder-suicide' at San Bernardino school
Can passenger sue United for being dragged off flight?
6 hours 1 min ago
Booker: Trump 'playing footsie with Russia'
4 hours 34 min ago
Alabama 'Love Gov' resigns to avoid impeachment
GOP fretting over special elections
4 hours 25 min ago
Neil Gorsuch sworn in as Supreme Court Justice
MaddowBlog: Paul Manafort’s role on Team Trump faces new scrutiny
Murphy: Airstrikes 'didn't change the balance of power'
How will Gorsuch impact the Supreme Court?
Joe Scarborough: Bannon is isolated in the White House

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL