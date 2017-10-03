The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 10/03/17

Dire straits across much of Puerto Rico as Trump visits

Residents across Puerto Rico are still without basics like food, clean water, and electricity even as Pres. Trump visited and congratulated his administration for its response. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Officials: Vegas gunman carefully planned 'premeditated' massacre
2 hours 43 min ago
Gun-owning Vegas real estate mogul to Trump: 'Enough is enough'
3 hours 9 min ago
Hayes: Is gun violence just the 'cost of freedom' in America?
5 hours 59 min ago
Security guards at Las Vegas concert describe attack
5 hours 37 min ago
San Juan mayor: Trump is Miscommunicator-in-chief
4 hours 10 min ago
Rep: Trump's behavior in Puerto Rico 'disgraceful'
Matthews: We need to do more on gun control
How mass shootings act as ads for guns
Trump: Puerto Rico should be proud more haven’t died
