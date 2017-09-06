The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/06/17

Dems questioning Trump Jr. say they'll 'follow the money'

Senators on the Judiciary Committee question Donald Trump Jr. on Thursday about Russia say they will focus in on the Trump family's cash during their questioning. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Lawrence: Dems have Trump and the GOP where they want them
3 hours 11 min ago
Facebook admits Russia-connected ad buy
4 hours 10 min ago
Trump creates new problems for his own GOP agenda
3 hours 3 min ago
Trump imposes favorite deadline on 'wonderful' tax plan
4 hours 15 min ago
NY AG suing Trump over DACA cites 'discriminatory animus'
3 hours 38 min ago
George Will: Trump is consistent – on backing Trump
Trump Jr. to face Sen. Judiciary Committee
If there were a category 6 hurricane, Irma would be it
Rep. Gutiérrez: No time for patience on DACA
Trump sends mixed messages on DACA

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL