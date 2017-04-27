The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 04/27/17

Democratic Sen. Blumenthal: Evidence on Flynn 'incontrovertible'

Sitting in for Brian Williams, MSNBC's Joy Reid talks to Judiciary Cmte. member Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) about the latest revelations on Russia and Michael Flynn. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump: Chance of 'major, major conflict' with North Korea
2 hours 43 min ago
Subject of Flynn seems to panic Trump and his allies
3 hours 16 min ago
Rhetoric vs. reality in first 100 days
7 hours 15 min ago
Speier: WH ‘hiding information’ on Flynn
6 hours 13 min ago
GOP Rep: Tax credits in health care plan 'unusable' in NY
3 hours 55 min ago
Flag used in Trump's tweets only has 39 stars
Trump breaks silence on coal miners' benefits
Vets hammer Congress: ‘Keep your hands off my GI bill’
Queen Noor: Open your heart & mind to Syrian refugees
Kasich: I'd be thrown out of Ohio if I acted like Trump

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL