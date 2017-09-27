The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 09/27/17

Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump from firing Mueller

A bipartisan group of senators are working to protect Russia investigation Special Counsel Robert Mueller. Jimmy Gurulé, the former Assistant Attorney General for Pres. George H. W. Bush reacts. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Americans suffering from inept storm response
3 hours 30 min ago
Lawrence: GOP should have zero confidence in Trump tax push
2 hours 26 min ago
Trump tax plan could save Trumps millions
2 hours 55 min ago
Politico: Russia backed Sanders, Stein in Facebook Ads
5 hours 29 min ago
Puerto Rico Governor: We need more help
5 hours 49 min ago
How Trump is handling his 'total embarrassment'
Maddow: Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Is Roy Moore another Donald Trump?
Two Trump cabinet secys. under fire for private planes
Matthews: Trump is losing control of his party

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL