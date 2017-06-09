The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/09/17

Defiant Trump's Comey testimony comments draw Nixon comparison

MSNBC's Brian Williams discusses the Nixon-Trump comparisons that are being made with NBC News Presidential Historian Michael Beschloss. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump '100%' willing to testify under oath on Comey allegations
6 hours 23 sec ago
Sen. Judiciary set to probe Trump obstruction
4 hours 30 min ago
Maxine Waters: The president is a liar
5 hours 15 min ago
Lawrence: 'The president cannot learn'
3 hours 27 min ago
Few Republicans defend Trump after Comey testimony
3 hours 6 min ago
Rather: U.S. suffers for Trump scandal spectacles
Matthews: I think we're at a point lower than we imagined
'Total disaster' for Trump ally as UK election goes bust
No hearings, no discussion on the Senate healthcare bill
Leon Panetta: This White House seems undisciplined

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL