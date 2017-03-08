The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 03/08/17

Cruz dines at Trump White House after bitter barbs in 2016 race

Some of the most personal attacks in the 2016 election came between Ted Cruz & Donald Trump. MSNBC's Brian Williams looks back on the same night the two rivals dined at the White House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Bernie Sanders: Trumpcare is 'an absolute disaster'
3 hours 56 min ago
Carville doesn't think it will be easy to sell 'Chumpcare'
4 hours 6 min ago
Press Secretary isn't the only WH job Spicer's had
3 hours 32 min ago
Sen. Murphy: GOP is putting 'entire country at risk'
5 hours 15 min ago
Dean rips ‘nonsense, crackpot’ GOP health care plan
5 hours 45 min ago
GOP Rep.: Health care bill doesn’t do what we promised
MaddowBlog: AG Sessions can’t shake Russia controversy
Madeleine Albright: Tillerson is at a disadvantage
Sen. Warren to Trump: Talk is cheap.
Morning Joe: Despite the lies, Trump supporters stick

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL