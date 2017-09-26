09/26/17

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones kneels with team before anthem

Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but not neo-Nazis
7 hours 57 min ago
Maddow: Trump, GOP failing again on ACA repeal
6 hours 59 min ago
Kimmel thanks Collins: 'This bill is almost certainly dead'
5 hours 38 min ago
Americans in Puerto Rico beg for federal help
6 hours 1 min ago
Collins says no to Graham-Cassidy health care bill
8 hours 39 min ago
Trump escalates war with NFL over National Anthem protests
North Korea: Trump has declared war on us
Matthews: Trump has no moral authority
Kushner used private email for official business: report
NFL Player to Trump: Demonstrations are about race

