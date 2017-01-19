The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 01/19/17

Cory Booker on Senate confirmations & Trump inauguration

MSNBC's Brian Williams talks to vocal Trump critic and New Jersey Democrat, Sen. Cory Booker, about the confirmation hearings of Trump's nominees and those choosing to boycott Trump's inauguration. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Spicer: Trump will make things happen ‘out of the gate’
5 hours 57 min ago
Chris: The audacity of Barack Obama
4 hours 56 min ago
Sen. Brown: WH starting to look like Goldman Sachs retreat
3 hours 59 min ago
Michael Moore: '100 days of resistance' starts now
1 day 1 hour ago
Gov. Malloy: I’m going to Trump’s inauguration as the opposition
5 hours 43 min ago
Trump prepares to take over 'nuclear football'
Trump pushes inauguration attendance with Facebook ads
Tense moments at Perry’s confirmation hearing
Obama to the press: America needs you
Jeh Johnson: Security at inauguration will be enormous

Best of MSNBC

Politics

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL