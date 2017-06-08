The 11th Hour with Brian Williams 06/08/17

Comey: One Trump tweet may have led to Russia Special Counsel

During Senate testimony, fired FBI Director James Comey explained how one Trump tweet provoked Comey to release details from his memos in the hopes it would lead to a Special Counsel on Russia. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

